Falcons announce several changes to coaching staff

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons have announced a plethora of changes to head coach Arthur Smith’s staff in a further restructuring of his assistants after a fifth straight losing season. Most notably, Steve Jackson will take over as secondary coach, while David Huxtable has been hired as a senior defensive assistant after spending 40 years at the collegiate level. Jackson and Huxtable will work under new defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen, who was hired away from the rival New Orleans Saints last month after the retirement of Dean Pees. Three assistants were not retained by Smith after a 7-10 season.

