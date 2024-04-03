Falcons again sign veteran defensive lineman Eddie Goldman after quick looks in 2022, 2023

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons are giving defensive lineman Eddie Goldman another chance to come out of retirement and resume his career. The 30-year-old Goldman has signed with the Falcons after failing to follow through with plans to play for the team in 2022 and 2023. The Falcons placed Goldman on the exempt/left squad list on July 29, 2023, when former coach Arthur Smith said the veteran defensive tackle was ending his comeback attempt for personal reasons. Goldman signed with Atlanta in 2022 but retired without playing in a game. Goldman was a 2015 second-round draft pick by the Chicago Bears.

