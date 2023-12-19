Falcons again benching Ridder at QB as Heinicke moves up as starter against Colts

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons are removing quarterback Desmond Ridder from the starting job for the second time this season following his continued turnover woes in the team’s latest loss. Taylor Heinicke was listed as the starter in the updated depth chart released by the team for this week’s game against the Indianapolis Colts. The change was not a surprise. Ridder threw an interception to set up Carolina’s game-winning scoring drive in the Panthers’ 9-7 win on Sunday. The loss knocked the Falcons out of first place in the NFC South and raised new questions about coach Arthur Smith’s job security.

