Falcons add RB Bijan Robinson to young core around QB Ridder

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The NFL draft left the Atlanta Falcons exactly where they finished the 2022 season. That’s with the spotlight on quarterback Desmond Ridder. The Falcons will open next season with Ridder the key piece of a group of young playmakers that now includes running back Bijan Robinson. Robinson was Atlanta’s No. 8 overall pick. He joins Ridder, running back Tyler Allgeier, wide receiver Drake London and tight end Kyle Pitts as featured offensive playmakers from the last three drafts. If Ridder can hold the starting job he was given late last season, the Falcons’ offensive foundation will be set for the immediate future.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.