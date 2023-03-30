Falcons add more WR depth by signing Scotty Miller

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons have added depth at receiver by signing free agent Scotty Miller to a one-year contract. Miller spent the past four seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who selected him in the sixth round of the 2019 draft out of Bowling Green. He tallied 23 receptions for 185 yards this past season, playing in 15 games with one start while mostly working behind Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. Miller is looking for more playing time with the Falcons, who relied heavily on the run game while enduring their fifth straight losing season.

