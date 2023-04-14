Falcons add another pass rusher, sign OLB Bud Dupree

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons have added another player to rush the quarterback, signing outside linebacker Bud Dupree to a one-year contract. A first-round pick by the Steelers in 2015, the 30-year-old Dupree started 11 games for the Tennessee Titans last season. He had nine quarterback hits, six tackles for losses and four sacks. The Falcons ranked last in the league in sacks in 2021 and were ahead of only one other team with 21 sacks a year ago. Atlanta previously signed 36-year-old defensive end Calais Campbell. He has 99 career sacks, including 5 1/2 with the Baltimore Ravens in 2022.

