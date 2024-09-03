Falcons add 3rd QB ahead of season opener, signing Nathan Peterman to practice squad

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons have added a third quarterback ahead of their season opener, signing Nathan Peterman to the practice squad. Peterman provides some insurance behind starter Kirk Cousins and backup Michael Penix Jr. after the Falcons dealt third-stringer Taylor Heinicke to the Los Angeles Chargers last week. Peterman was a fifth-round pick in the 2017 draft by the Buffalo Bills. He also has played for the Las Vegas Raiders and Chicago Bears. In 15 games with five starts, he has competed 85 of 160 passes (53.1%) for 712 yards, with four touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

