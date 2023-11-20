Fajardo throws 3 touchdowns as Alouettes upset Blue Bombers 28-24 to win Grey Cup

By The Associated Press
Montreal Alouettes quarterback Cody Fajardo (7) hoists the Grey Cup as fullback Alexandre Gagne (34) looks on as the Alouettes celebrate defeating the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the Canadian Football League Grey Cup football game in Hamilton, Ontario on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Frank Gunn]

HAMILTON, Ontario (AP) — Cody Fajardo and the Montreal Alouettes are unlikely Grey Cup champions. Fajardo’s 19-yard touchdown pass to Tyson Philpot rallied Montreal to a thrilling 28-24 victory over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. It earned the Alouettes their first CFL title since 2010 and came after an uncertain off-season that saw the franchise taken over by the league in February before it was sold the following month to businessman Pierre Karl Peladeau. Fajardo’s toss capped a seven-play, 83-yard march. It included a clutch 31-yard completion to Cole Spieker on third-and-5. Montreal ended 2023 with eight straight victories.

