Fajardo throws 3 touchdowns as Alouettes upset Blue Bombers 28-24 to win Grey Cup

HAMILTON, Ontario (AP) — Cody Fajardo and the Montreal Alouettes are unlikely Grey Cup champions. Fajardo’s 19-yard touchdown pass to Tyson Philpot rallied Montreal to a thrilling 28-24 victory over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. It earned the Alouettes their first CFL title since 2010 and came after an uncertain off-season that saw the franchise taken over by the league in February before it was sold the following month to businessman Pierre Karl Peladeau. Fajardo’s toss capped a seven-play, 83-yard march. It included a clutch 31-yard completion to Cole Spieker on third-and-5. Montreal ended 2023 with eight straight victories.

