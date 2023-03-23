Faith, family carry Miami’s Meier deep into March Madness

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Katie Meier’s practices at Miami always end the same way. Every player and coach gathers around the midcourt circle, clasps the hand of the person next to them, and someone then quietly offers a few words from the heart. It’s about faith. This season, Meier’s faith was tested by an NCAA investigation. And her faith was also rewarded. For the first time in more than 30 years of college basketball Meier is in the Sweet 16. Miami plays Villanova on Friday.

