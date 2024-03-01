Fairfield women extend the nation’s second-longest active winning streak to 23 straight games

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Emina Selimovic scored 18 points, Janelle Brown added 13 points and Fairfield beat Quinnipiac 64-46 to extend the nation’s second-longest active winning streak to 23 straight games. Fairfield (25-1, 17-0 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference) has tied a program record for most wins in a season. The Stags haven’t lost since dropping a 73-70 contest at Vanderbilt on Nov. 12 in their third game of the season. The 23-game streak started with a 78-54 win at Rutgers and includes victories over St. John’s and NEC-leader Sacred Heart. Fairfield is on the cusp of entering the AP Top 25 for the first time in program history, receiving 49 points this week. The Stags clinched their fifth MAAC regular-season title in program history the last time out.

