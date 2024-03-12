Fairfield removes the interim tag from men’s basketball coach Chris Casey’s title

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Fairfield has removed the interim tag from men’s basketball coach Chris Casey’s title. Casey has served as the Stags coach since October, after Jay Young resigned, and has led the Stags to their first 20-win season since 2011-12. The team swarmed Casey after being given the news in the locker room that he would be their permanent head coach. Casey served for four seasons as an assistant coach at Fairfield, after being head coach at Niagara from 2013 to 2019. Fairfield is the No. 2 seed in the MAAC Tournament and will face either No. 7 seed Iona or No. 10 seed Manhattan on Wednesday night.

