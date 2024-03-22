Fairfield, on a 29-game winning streak, gives coach Carly Thibault-DuDonis a contract extension

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Fairfield University announced Thursday that women’s basketball coach Carly Thibault-DuDonis has signed a contract extension designed to keep her at the mid-major through the 2029-30 season. Terms of the deal were not released. Thibault-DuDonis, in just her second year at Fairfield, has guided the No. 25 Stags to a 31-1 record and the 2024 MAAC Championship. No. 13 seed Fairfield will bring a 29-game winning streak into their game Saturday with No. 4 seed Indiana (24-5) in Bloomington. Before being hired at Fairfield, she served as an assistant at Minnesota and Mississippi State where she helped coach the Bulldogs to back-to-back championship game appearances.

