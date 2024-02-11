Fair scores 29, 2 FTs with 2.3 left, to lift No. 22 Syracuse women over No. 15 Louisville 73-72

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Dyaisha Fair made two free throws after an intentional foul with 2.3 seconds to play, lifting No. 22 Syracuse to a 73-72 win over No. 15 Louisville. Alyssa Latham had the 12th Syracuse blocked shot, stopping Kiki Jefferson with 33 seconds left but then the Orange were scrambling to get a good look late in the shot clock. On a tipped rebound Fair got the ball and to try to disrupt a last play Oliva Cochran fouled, good strategy with the Cardinals only having two fouls. However, Cochran didn’t go for the ball as she grabbed Fair and an intentional foul was called. Fair finished with 29 points for the Orange. Nyla Harris scored a career-high for the second straight game, finishing with 22 points and 11 rebounds for Louisville.

