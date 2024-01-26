Fair scores 25, No. 22 Syracuse women get first-ever win at Notre Dame, 79-65

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Dyaisha Fair hit four 3-pointers and scored 25 points, Alaina Rice added 19 points and eight rebounds and No. 22 Syracuse beat No. 15 Notre Dame 79-65 for the Orange’s first road win against the Irish in program history. Notre Dame missed nine of its first 10 fourth-quarter shots and seven different Orange players scored in a 16-2 spurt that stretched their lead to 17 with two minutes remaining. Hannah Hidalgo led Notre Dame with 23 points. Sonia Citron added 14 on 4-of-17 shooting and Maddy Westbeld scored 10 points and grabbed seven rebounds before she fouled out with 2:45 to play. Notre Dame is 19-1 at home against Syracuse and leads the all-time series 39-6.

