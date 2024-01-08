Fair scores 21, Burrows added 17 as No. 25 Syracuse women beat Boston College 71-64

SYRACUSE, N.Y, (AP) — Dyaisha Fair scored 21 points with six assists, Sophie Burrows had 17 points and eight rebounds and No. 25 Syracuse beat Boston College 71-64. Fair scored eight points in a 10-1 spurt that made it 23-17 midway through the second quarter and gave the Orange the lead for good. They scored 12 of the first 14 second-half points to make it 44-24 with 6:42 left in the third. Kaylah Ivey hit a 3-pointer to spark an 11-2 run that trimmed the deficit to 56-49 when Dontavia Waggoner made a layup with 5:38 to play. Neither team scored again until Perkins hit a jumper nearly two minutes later and the Eagles got no closer. Waggoner and Teya Sidberry each scored 12 points and T’yana Todd added 11 for Boston College

