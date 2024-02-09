Fair scores 17, No. 23 Syracuse women beat Georgia Tech 62-59 to snap 5-game losing streak in series

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Dyaisha Fair scored 17 points, Izabel Varejao added 13 points in her first game since Dec. 4 and No. 23 Syracuse beat Georgia Tech 62-59 to snap a five-game losing streak in the series. It was Syracuse’s first win against Georgia Tech since Tiana Mangakahia scored the second-most points in Carrier Dome history (44) on Jan. 4, 2018. Fair made a wide-open 3-pointer in transition, following a turnover, to give Syracuse a 56-55 advantage. The lead changed four more times with Varejao putting Syracuse ahead for good with 1:57 left. Fair went 1 of 2 from the stripe again with 13.5 left to put Syracuse ahead 62-59. Syracuse freshman Alyssa Latham grabbed the offensive rebound, but she missed two free throws to give Georgia Tech another shot.

