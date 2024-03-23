Fair returns from injury to lead No. 6 seed Syracuse to a 74-69 opening-round win over Arizona.

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Syracuse star Dyaisha Fair scored 32 points, including 13 after she returned from a second-half injury, to lead the Orange to a 74-69 come-from behind win over No. 11 seed Arizona in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.The third team All-American scored all of her team’s points during a game-winning run that began with the Orange trailing 66-61 with 3:16 left. Alyssa Latham added 10 points for Syracuse (24-7).Skyler Jones had 24 points while Jada Williams and Helena Pueyo each added 14 for Arizona, which finishes the season at 18-16. Syracuse will face former Big East riva UConn on Monday night. The Huskies beat Jackson State on Saturday.

