Fair continues climb on all-time scoring list and No. 19 Syracuse women hold off Virginia 85-79

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — On the day Baylor University retired Brittney Griner’s number, Syracuse’s Dyaisha Fair moved a step closer to passing her on the all-time scoring list with 33 points and the 19th-ranked Orange held off Virginia for an 85-79. The 5-foot-5 Fair now has 3,257 career points; 26 behind the 6-foot-9 Griner (3,283) who is fifth on the all-time scoring list. Syracuse led 66-51 after three quarters before the Cavaliers began a methodical climb back in it to get within 77-73 on Camryn Taylor’s layup with 1:32 left. But Fair countered with a jump shot 28 seconds later and she and Georgia Woolley combined to make six free throws to seal it. Camryn Taylor led Virginia with 20 points.

