Failing to fix a porous defense has been coach Billy Napier’s biggest blunder at Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s historically porous defense can be traced to having three coordinators in as many years, the team’s top two pass rushers transferring and bringing together so many new faces that communication, cohesion and consistency seem more like pipedreams than principles. Nowadays, “D” pretty much stands for downfall in Gainesville. After all, failing to fix that side of the ball has been embattled coach Billy Napier’s biggest blunder. The Gators showed signs of growth in back-to-back wins against Mississippi State and UCF. But a much stiffer challenge awaits Saturday night in Knoxville against No. 8 Tennessee.

