Fagnano throws for 5 TDs, runs for another as UConn romps past Merrimack 63-17

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Joe Fagnano threw for four touchdowns and ran for another — in the first half — and UConn coasted to a 63-14 win over Merrimack. Fagnano was 10 of 13 for 298 yards with TD passes to four different receivers before the break. He was also one of four backs with at least 30 yards rushing and four different runners had touchdowns as the Huskies piled up 480 yards before intermission to lead 56-7. UConn averaged 29.8 yards a completion and 9.9 a run in the first half. Fagnano added a fifth TD pass for the Huskies’ only TD of the second half. The FCS Warriors had 137 yards at halftime, 46 coming on a touchdown run by Jermaine Corbett. They finished with 277, including Justin Lewis finding Seth Sweitzer for a 71-yard score in the fourth quarter.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.