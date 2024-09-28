Fagnano and Bell combine for 3 touchdowns in UConn’s 47-3 win over Buffalo

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Joe Fagnano came off the bench to throw three touchdown passes to Skyler Bell and UConn beat Buffalo 47-3 on Saturday. Fagnano took over after starting quarterback Nick Evers was sidelined with an injury with nine minutes left in the first half. Fagnano found Bell all alone for a 40-yard touchdown and a 23-0 halftime lead. In the third quarter, Fagnano and Bell combined for 70- and 11-yard touchdowns and Mel Brown weaved his way to a 23-yard rushing score and a 44-3 Huskies (3-2) lead. Fagnano was 11 of 19 for 217 passing yards. Bell made six catches for 153 yards,

