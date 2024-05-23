Fagioli in defending champion Italy’s provisional Euro 2024 squad after betting scandal

MILAN (AP) — Nicolò Fagioli has been included in Italy’s provisional squad for the European Championship despite having only just returned from a seven-month ban for betting violations. Luciano Spalletti named 30 men on Thursday for Italy’s defense of its title. Fagioli was suspended in October and also had to undergo treatment for a gambling addiction. There is no space for Fagioli’s Juventus teammate Manuel Locatelli, one of the Euro 2020 champions. Riccardo Calafiori has been summoned for the first time after Bologna’s impressive season. The squad will be reduced to 26 players by June 6.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.