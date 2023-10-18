Fagioli apologizes for ‘naïve error’ after seven-month soccer ban for betting violations

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Juventus midfielder Nicolò Fagioli has apologized for a “naïve error” but also hit out at newspapers for writing what he called was “rubbish” over his part in a betting scandal. The statement comes the day after Fagioli was banned for seven months by the Italian soccer federation for betting violations and ordered to undergo treatment for a gambling addiction. Fagioli’s suspension was reduced from the minimum of three years after he admitted to betting on soccer matches. He also alerted the federation’s prosecutor about the case after Turin prosecutors launched a criminal investigation.

