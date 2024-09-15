Fafá Picault, Stuart Armstrong, Yohei Takaoka lead Whitecaps over Earthquakes 2-0

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Fafá Picault had a first-half goal, Stuart Armstrong scored late in his second career appearance and the Vancouver Whitecaps blanked the San Jose Earthquakes 2-0. Yohei Takaoka finished with two saves to earn his seventh clean sheet of the season for Vancouver (13-8-6). The Whitecaps grabbed a 1-0 lead in the 35th minute on a goal by Picault and took it into halftime. Armstrong scored in the 86th minute for a two-goal lead. Daniel De Sousa Britto had a career-high nine saves in his seventh start of the season for San Jose (5-21-2).

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.