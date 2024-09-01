Facundo Torres scores in each half to propel Orlando City to 3-0 victory over Nashville

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Facundo Torres scored a goal in each half to propel Orlando City to a 3-0 victory over Nashville SC. Torres becomes Orlando City’s all-time leader with 52 career goal contributions, one more than Luís Carlos Almeida da Cunha, commonly known as Nani, had from 2019-2021. Orlando City (10-10-7) grabbed the lead in the 10th minute when Iván Angulo took a pass from Martin Ojeda in the center of the box and sent a right-footed shot into the net. Torres gave Orlando City a two-goal lead four minutes later, using Dagur Thorhallsson’s fourth assist of the season to find the net. Torres scored for the 10th time this season to give Orlando City a three-goal lead in the 85th minute.

