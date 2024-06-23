Facundo Torres scores in each half, leads Orlando City to 4-2 victory over Fire

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Facundo Torres scored a goal in each half and Orlando City cruised to a 4-2 victory over the Chicago Fire. Torres gave Orlando City (5-8-6) the lead early when he took a pass from Dagur Thorhallsson in the 4th minute and scored. Luis Muriel made it 2-0 with his third netter this season, scoring on a penalty kick in the 20th minute. Iván Angulo scored unassisted in the 29th minute, pushing the lead to 3-0. Chicago (4-9-6) got on the scoreboard in the 53rd minute when Maren Haile-Selassie found the net on a penalty kick for his third goal of the season and second in as many weeks. Torres polished off his brace with his fifth goal of the season — unassisted in the 60th minute to make it 4-1.

