Facundo Torres scores 2 goals as Orlando City beats Revolution 3-1 for 3rd straight win

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Facundo Torres scored two goals, Ramiro Enrique scored for the second consecutive game and Orlando City beat the New England Revolution 3-1. Orlando City (10-9-6) has three consecutive games and four of its last five. Enrique made his second start of the season and scored for the second consecutive game to give Orlando City a 2-1 lead in the 59th minute. Torres added goals in the 51st and 81st. New England’s Giacomo Vrioni opened the scoring in the 23rd minute.

