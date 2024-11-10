Facundo Torres rallies Orlando City to 4-1 shootout win over Charlotte in first-round rubber match

Orlando City midfielder Dagur Dan Þórhallsson, right, changes direction with the ball against Charlotte FC forward Kerwin Vargas (18) during the first half of Game 3 of a first round MLS Cup playoff soccer match Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, in Orlando, Fla.

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Facundo Torres scored in the 12th minute of second-half stoppage time to forge a 1-1 tie, and he added a shootout goal as Orlando City beat Charlotte FC 4-1 on penalty kicks to win the rubber match of the best-of-three first-round series for the MLS Cup. No. 4 seed Orlando City will host eighth-seeded Atlanta United in an Eastern Conference semifinal. Atlanta United eliminated top-seed Inter Miami with a 3-2 victory in the rubber match of its series.

