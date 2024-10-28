Facundo Torres, Martin Ojeda, Pedro Gallese lead Orlando City past Charlotte 2-0 in playoff opener

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Facundo Torres scored in the first half, Martin Ojeda found the net in the second, and Pedro Gallese notched his fourth postseason clean sheet to lead Orlando City to a 2-0 victory over Charlotte FC in a best-of-three first-round match for the MLS Cup. Orlando City, the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference, grabbed a 1-0 lead in the 32nd minute and carried it into halftime when the club’s all-time leading scorer Torres scored unassisted with a left-footed shot from the center of the box to the top left corner of the goal. It was his club-record 19th goal this season across all competitions. Orlando City took a two-goal lead in the 76th minute when Martin Ojeda scored with assists from Iván Angulo and César Araújo.

