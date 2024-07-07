Facundo Torres, Iván Angulo help Orlando City extend DC United’s winless run to 11 with 5-0 victory

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Facundo Torres and Iván Angulo both had a goal and an assist to power Orlando City to a 5-0 victory over D.C. United. Orlando City (7-9-6) extends the winless streak of DC United (4-11-8) to 11. Orlando City took a 1-0 lead in the 19th minute and never looked back when Martin Ojeda used Dagur Thorhallsson’s third assist of the season to score his third goal.

