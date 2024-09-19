Facundo Torres and Duncan McGuire score goals, Orlando City beats Charlotte 2-0

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Facundo Torres scored a goal in the 52nd minute, Duncan McGuire added a late goal and Pedro Gallese had two saves to help Orlando City beat Charlotte FC 2-0. Orlando City (12-10-7) has won three games in a row — all shutouts. Martin Ojeda chipped a one-touch cross to the back post and Torres calmly tapped a volley into the net that gave Orlando City a 1-0 lead early in the second half. McGuire chipped a shot over goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina to make it 2-0 in the 89th minute. Charlotte (10-11-8) has lost three consecutive games and is winless in six straight.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.