Facundo Torres and Duncan McGuire score goals as Orlando City beats Union 2-1

By The Associated Press
Orlando City forward Facundo Torres celebrates his goal against the Philadelphia Union during the second half of an MLS soccer match, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/John Raoux]

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Facundo Torres and Duncan McGuire each scored a goal to help Orlando City beat the Philadelphia Union 2-1. Torres scored on a one-touch finish off a ball played by Luis Muriel to open the scoring in the 57th minute. Then, in the 64th, on the counter-attack, Muriel flicked a perfectly-placed through ball to McGuire, who beat goalkeeper Andre Blake one on one to give Orlando (14-11-7) a 2-0 lead. Quinn Sullivan put away an entry played by Dániel Gazdag with a one-touch finish from point-blank range for Philadelphia (9-12-10) in the 72nd minute. Orlando had 55% possession and outshot the Union 20-16, 6-3 on target.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.