Facing Friends: Clemson’s Swinney goes against longtime protege in Virginia’s Elliott

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson coach Dabo Swinney faces his former receiver, assistant coach and protege this week when the 10th-ranked Tigers take on Tony Elliott and Virginia on Saturday. It’s the first time in Swinney’s 17 seasons he’s had a former assistant on the opposing sidelines. Swinney was Elliott’s receivers coach at Clemson in 2003. Elliott joined Swinney’s staff in 2011 and helped the Tigers to seven ACC championships, six straight College Football Playoff berths and national titles after the 2016 and 2018 seasons. Elliott is in his third years with the Cavaliers.

