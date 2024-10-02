Fabulous freshmen in the SEC are delivering the big plays from Alabama to Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The kids in the SEC are more than alright. Some of have been straight up spectacular. From quarterbacks to pass catchers and pass rushers, the Southeastern Conference has seen an explosion of young talent emerging as the league’s top playmakers. Some were pressed into duty because of injuries, while some just couldn’t be kept off the field. And they aren’t just doing it for teams begging for fresh talent to step up. Some have delivered big plays for teams vying to be contenders for conference and national championships.

