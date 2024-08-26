Fabregas-coached Como earns first Serie A point in 2 decades with draw at Cagliari

CAGLIARI, Italy (AP) — Como earned its first Serie A point in more than two decades when Cesc Fabregas’ team came back from a goal down to draw 1-1 at Cagliari. Fabregas, the former Arsenal and Barcelona midfielder, helped guide Como back into the top flight last season after a 21-year absence, but the Lombardy-based club lost it opener 3-0 to Juventus. Roberto Piccolo put the hosts ahead but Como-born Patrick Cutrone equalized for the visitors.

