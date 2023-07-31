Fabinho follows Henderson in leaving Liverpool to move to Saudi Arabia

By The Associated Press
Liverpool's Fabinho, right, is challenged by Ajax's Steven Berghuis during the Champions League group A soccer match between Liverpool and Ajax at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England, Sept. 13, 2022. Liverpool lost another midfielder to the emerging Saudi Pro League on Monday July 31, 2023, when Brazil midfielder Fabinho joined Al-Ittihad, the team where Karim Benzema and N'Golo Kanté now play.

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool lost another midfielder to the emerging Saudi Pro League when Brazil midfielder Fabinho joined Al-Ittihad. That’s the team where Karim Benzema and N’Golo Kanté now play. Fabinho moved for a reported $51.5 million to end his five-year stay at Liverpool. His exit comes a week after Jordan Henderson left Liverpool after 12 years to join another Saudi team, Al-Ettifaq. Roberto Firmino also moved to the oil-rich kingdom after his contract expired at Liverpool. The 29-year-old Fabinho made 219 appearances for Liverpool and helped the club win the Champions League in 2019 and the Premier League a year later.

