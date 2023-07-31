Fabinho follows Henderson in leaving Liverpool to move to Saudi Arabia

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool lost another midfielder to the emerging Saudi Pro League when Brazil midfielder Fabinho joined Al-Ittihad. That’s the team where Karim Benzema and N’Golo Kanté now play. Fabinho moved for a reported $51.5 million to end his five-year stay at Liverpool. His exit comes a week after Jordan Henderson left Liverpool after 12 years to join another Saudi team, Al-Ettifaq. Roberto Firmino also moved to the oil-rich kingdom after his contract expired at Liverpool. The 29-year-old Fabinho made 219 appearances for Liverpool and helped the club win the Champions League in 2019 and the Premier League a year later.

