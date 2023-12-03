FA Cup 3rd round draw: Arsenal hosts Liverpool, Man City vs. Huddersfield, Wigan vs. Man United

LONDON (AP) — Premier League rivals Arsenal will host Liverpool in the third round of the FA Cup. The teams are among the favorites to win the competition and are likely to challenge each other in the race for the title. They will meet at Emirates Stadium over the weekend of Jan. 6 and 7. Teams from the Premier League and second-tier Championship enter the FA Cup at the third-round stage. Holder Manchester City was drawn to play division two Huddersfield at Etihad Stadium. Last season’s beaten finalist Manchester United travels to division three Wigan.

