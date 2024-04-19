F2 champion Pourchaire to make IndyCar debut as Malukas’ injury keeps McLaren driver on sidelines

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Reigning Formula 2 champion Theo Pourchaire will make his IndyCar debut on the streets of Long Beach with Arrow McLaren as the 20-year-old Frenchman becomes the latest replacement for injured driver David Malukas. Pourchaire said Friday at Long Beach that he was initially contacted about driving both Long Beach this Sunday and the road course at Barber, Alabama, next week. He then clarified that his use at Barber is dependent on both his performance at Long Beach and Malukas’ ongoing recovery from a dislocated left wrist and torn tendons suffered in a mountain biking crash in February.

