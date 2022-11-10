F1’s Norris recovering from suspected food poisoning

SAO PAULO (AP) — McLaren says driver Lando Norris is recovering at his hotel from suspected food poisoning ahead of the Brazilian Grand Prix. McLaren adds Norris is expected back at Interlagos for free practice on Friday. The team did not give more more details about his health. Norris is seventh in the championship. The Brazilian track is the host of the penultimate race of the season.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.