F1’s George Russell calls for transparency after report FIA president sought to overturn penalty

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Mercedes driver George Russell has called for transparency following a report alleging that the president of Formula 1’s governing body intervened to overturn a penalty. Russell finished fourth behind Fernando Alonso in last year’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix but was briefly upgraded to third when Alonso was given a 10-second penalty because Aston Martin’s pit crew touched the car with a jack while serving an earlier penalty. That ruling was later overturned. The BBC reported this week that an internal FIA document said president Mohammed Ben Sulayem had allegedly called another senior FIA official to say he thought the penalty should be overturned. F1 is racing in Saudi Arabia again this week.

