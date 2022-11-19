F1: Verstappen beats Perez to pole for Abu Dhabi GP

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Formula One champion Max Verstappen qualified on pole position for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix ahead of teammate Sergio Perez as he seeks a record-extending 15th win of the season. Verstappen set the pace with a lap of 1 minute, 23.824 seconds to beat Perez by .228 seconds. The Mexican driver is aiming to beat Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc to second place in the championship behind Verstappen. Leclerc was .040 off Perez’s time. Verstappen gave Perez a slipstream into the final lap in a show of team unity after refusing to give up a place to him at the last race in Brazil.

