F1 urged to improve overtaking chances at Monaco GP

MONACO (AP) — Red Bull boss Christian Horner has added his voice to those calling for ways to improve overtaking at the Monaco Grand Prix. Formula 1’s wide and heavy cars have almost nowhere to pass and often follow each other around the sinewy 3.3-kilometer street circuit. Horner says “there needs to obviously be some evolution.” F1’s iconic race has been part of the principality’s history since 1929 and it remains a firm driver’s favorite. The race is engrained in Monaco traditions. Film and sports stars still flock there on race weekends yet Sunday’s race often has an anti-climatic and processional feel to it.

