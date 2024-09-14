F1 title challenger Lando Norris qualifies 17th for Azerbaijan Grand Prix

BAKU, Azerbaijan (AP) — Lando Norris’ challenge for the Formula 1 title has taken a blow as the McLaren driver was only 17th in qualifying for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. Norris was on what seemed to be a lap fast enough to progress from the first part of qualifying as one of the top 15. But he told broadcaster Sky that “I had to lift” — slow down — because of a yellow flag. Norris is second in the standings, 62 points behind Max Verstappen with eight rounds of the championship remaining.

