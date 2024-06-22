F1 team McLaren evacuates hospitality suite when fire breaks out at Spanish GP

MONTMELÓ, Spain (AP) — A fire has forced the McLaren Formula 1 team to evacuate its hospitality suite at the Spanish Grand Prix. The British team says one team member was taken to a hospital “as a precaution” on Saturday. Two firefighters employed by the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya were also treated at a hospital for smoke inhalation before being released. Spanish firefighters who also responded to the fire said it started in the kitchen. The incident occurred just before McLaren drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri participated in the third and final practice session. Norris then won pole position in qualifying.

