F1 team Alpine parts ways with team prinicipal Otmar Szafnauer

The Alpine Formula One team says team principal Otmar Szafnauer is leaving by mutual agreement after this weekend’s Belgian Grand Prix. Alpine Motorsports vice president Bruno Famin will assume the role of interim team principal following Sunday’s race. The decision comes amid a restructuring at Alpine. Sporting director Alan Permane is leaving by mutual agreement and Pat Fry has joined the Williams team as its chief technical officer. The shakeup comes with Alpine in a disappointing sixth place in the constructors’ championship. Drivers Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly both crashed out of last week’s Hungarian GP.

