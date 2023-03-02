F1: Stroll to return for Bahrain Grand Prix after injury

SAKHIR, Bahrain (AP) — Lance Stroll is set to drive for Aston Martin at the Bahrain Grand Prix this week after missing preseason testing due to a wrist injury. Reserve driver Felipe Drugovich replaced Stroll as the teammate to Fernando Alonso in testing but Aston Martin says Stroll is back. Stroll says he had minor surgery on his right wrist and that “fixed the problem.” Drugovich and fellow reserve Stoffel Vandoorne will stay with the team in Bahrain.

