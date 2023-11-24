F1 sprint races set to be held before main qualifying session starting next season

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Formula One sprint races are set to be held before qualifying for the main Grand Prix race starting next season. The F1 commission approved a proposal to tweak the weekend schedule, although the decision still has to be ratified next year. Under the new format the sprint shootout would take place Friday with the sprint race held Saturday, followed by the main qualifying later that day. The main qualifying session has previously been held on Fridays on weekends that have featured a sprint race on Saturday.

