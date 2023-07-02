F1 signs a 3-year contract extension to keep the Austrian GP until 2030

Formula One has announced that it has signed a three-year contract extension to keep the Austrian Grand Prix on the calendar until 2030. The decision comes only months after the circuit signed a four-year deal until 2027 and underlines how it is one of the most popular venues in F1. Tens of thousands of orange-clad Dutch fans come every year to watch their star driver Max Verstappen on his Red Bull team’s home track in Spielberg. The Red Bull Ring has been on the calendar each year since 2014. F1 president Stefano Domenicali says “we are looking forward to many years of excitement and action.”

