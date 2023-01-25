F1 ruling still pending, so Andretti focuses on sports cars

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — As Michael Andretti awaits a decision on his bid to enter Formula One, he’s turned his attention to sports car racing in his expansive motor sports program. Andretti Autosport has partnered with Wayne Taylor Racing and will open the season Saturday at the Rolex 24 at Daytona. The IMSA partnership puts Andretti teams in seven different racing series. This weekend alone, Andretti will be represented by 12 different drivers in Daytona at the Rolex and two drivers in the Formula E race in Saudi Arabia. And he’s still pushing F1 to expand its grid for two Andretti Global entries.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.