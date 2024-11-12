F1 race director Wittich to be replaced in a surprise move with 3 races to go

Formula 1 race director Niels Wittich will be replaced in a surprise move with three races to go and the title yet to be decided. The series’ governing body, the FIA, says Wittich would be replaced starting from next week’s Las Vegas Grand Prix by Rui Marques, who had been race director for Formula 2 and 3. The FIA says Wittich has left “to pursue new opportunities.” The FIA has not explained the timing of his departure.

